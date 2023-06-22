Advertise With Us
Grand jury returns indictment in cold murder case in Mobile

(KGWN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury recently returned an indictment against a 22-year-old man in connection with a cold case murder of a woman in 2017, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The man faces charges of murder and discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling in connection with the death of Chantaye Kitt, police said.

Kitt, 26, was shot Sept. 29, 2017, outside a residence in the 4000 block of Palmdale Drive.

Police said that after an extensive investigation, authorities identified the suspect. But the suspect was 16 years old at the time of shooting and his name cannot be released, authorities said.

The is currently serving time in the Alabama Department of Corrections for an unrelated conviction, according to MPD.

