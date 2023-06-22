iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Randy Kennedy gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

WALKER HAYES with special guest Ingrid Andress + Ray Fulcher- Sat 6:30pm, Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, CLICK HERE

NIKO MOON- Fri 7pm, Soul Kitchen, downtown Mobile, CLICK HERE

DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN NATIONAL FINALS- Wed 6pm, Thurs/Fri/Sat 7pm, Mobile Civic Center

Each year’s class of state representatives travel to Mobile the June after their high school graduation to take part in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals. Wednesday night is Community Night, with Preliminaries Thursday and Friday, and Finals on Saturday. CLICK HERE

SCRAPIN THE COAST- Sat/Sun 8am-5pm, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Scrapin the Coast in Biloxi is the south’s largest and premier car, truck and bike show, featuring an enormous outdoor show along with an indoor section within the coliseum. Scrapin the Coast started in 2002 and it has grown by leaps and bounds every year. CLICK HERE

CINEMAS IN THE SAND: “FINDING NEMO”- Fri at sunset, Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach

All movies are free to the public and will start at sunset on a giant inflatable outdoor movie screen in front of the Gulfside Pavilion stage, weather permitting. CLICK HERE

