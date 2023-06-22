Judge orders detention for Semmes man accused of running $400,000 fraud from prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man accused of masterminding an elaborate fraud of COVID-19 relief programs will be jailed pending trial, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

A federal magistrate judge in Arkansas, where authorities arrested Adrian Lemoyne Lacey, had ruled that he could remain free. But a federal judge in Mobile, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock, agreed with prosecutors that Lacey is flight risk and a danger to the community. He ordered Lacey, 44, detained until trial.

Lacey faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors allege that he and his co-defendants used roughly 15 stolen identities to defraud the federal government of more than $400,000.

During the time of the alleged conspiracy in 2020, Lacey was in federal prison serving a sentence for conspiracy to use stolen identities to file fraudulent state and federal income tax returns. He also has prior convictions for defrauding the BP oil fund set up after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and for drugs.

Assistant Federal Defender Peter Madden argued that Lacey could not be detained under the Bail Reform Act because the defendant has not been charged with a violent crime or another serious offense. Despite Lacey’s long criminal record, Madden argued, pretrial detention is meant to sure a defendant’s appearance in court – not to punish “habitual offenders or deceitful persons.”

Lacey was neither a danger nor a threat to flee, Madden wrote in a court filing. He argued that the nature and circumstances of the alleged offenses do not suggest that and neither does the defendant’s criminal history.

Lacey is a longtime Alabama resident with family in Mobile County and no ties to foreign countries, Madden wrote. He also noted that the defendant does not have a passport or access to cash overseas.

“Lacey has never had an issue with fleeing,” he wrote. “He has timely attended each one of his required appearances. It is of note that he traveled all the way from Arkansas to report to this Court for his initial appearance without any issues. If Lacey was a flight risk, or even unlikely to make a timely appearance, it would have surely been demonstrated to the Court by now.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.