Man in critical condition after being pulled from rough waters at Blue Mountain Beach

Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District (SWFD) officials responded to a drowning incident at Blue Mountain Beach Thursday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., officials said witnesses notified SWFD’s Tower 31 lifeguard that bystanders had pulled an unresponsive, adult man from the water nearby.

The lifeguard responded to the scene near the 2400 block of W. County Highway 30A, taking over care from bystanders. Other beach safety resources and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and assisted in lifesaving measures.

Officials said emergency personally transported the man from the beach at 12:14 p.m. and transferred patient care to SWFD Advanced Life Support (ALS) at Ed Walline Beach Access.

SWFD Advanced Life Support (ALS) transported the man, approximately 60 years old, who was in critical condition.

Officials said due to the number of rescues and protentional for injuries, SWFD Beach Safety changed beach flags to double red to close the water to swimmers and boogie boarders.

