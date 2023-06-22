MCPSS breaks ground on Williamson football stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Big news for Williamson High School Wednesday, finally breaking ground on their new on campus stadium.

This is the fifth and final stadium the Mobile County Board of Commissioners voted to build two years ago in replacement of playing at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The others included Vigor, Davidson, LeFlore, and B.C. Rain.

Some former students came back for the big event.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I see this happening,” said Nick Fairley, NFL defensive tackle and Williamson graduate. “I was just telling one guy I remember walking from over here to Ladd Stadium, and that’s been our tradition. Now, we walk from our backyard to our backyard.”

The board of education, football players, students, and staff were in attendance. Board members said this addition will be great for school revenue, and it’s been a long-time coming.

“Hopefully we will get it up a lot sooner than we did the other four stadiums,” said Sherry Dillihay-McDade, MCPSS board president. “We wanted five, and guess what, we are finally getting our fifth one.”

The Mobile County Public School Board said designs are underway, and they hope to put in a bid soon.

