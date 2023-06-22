Advertise With Us
‘Melons at the Market’ with Sessions Farm

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sessions Farm is excited to host their annual event, Melons at the Market. Chelsey visited the market to speak with Jeremy Sessions.

Melons at the Market

June 24, 2023

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd, Grand Bay, AL 36541

Free watermelon slices, car and tractor show, kids games, bounce house, fried catfish, roasted corn, shaved ice, and a ticketed UPick where you can pick your own watermelon.

https://sessionsfarmmarket.com/

