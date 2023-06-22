Advertise With Us
Mobile Police: “Head” Lost His Head in Shooting Another Guy

Cameron “Head” Robinson Wanted for Assault
By Byron Day
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a lot more going on than just tires being sold at a South Mobile tire shop recently: try an argument, a fight, and a shooting. Mobile Police looking for this guy in connection with all that mayhem: 20 year old Cameron Robinson, who they say goes by the street name of “Head.” They tell us, evidently, Robinson wasn’t “using his head” when he assaulted his victim.

Investigators tell us there was an on-going beef with another guy, and Robinson decided to settle it at the shop. The two argued, then fought, before Robinson left the scene, only to return with a gun, and shoot the other guy as he ran away. The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound. Robinson disappeared.

Cameron “Head” Robinson is 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds. According to M-P-D, Robinson is homeless, and is currently “couch-surfing,” staying with different friends.

If you have seen Robinson, don’t approach him. Police consider him armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you do.

