Navigator Credit Union: Leveraging Business Loans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, driving innovation and creating employment opportunities. However, business owners sometimes need a lift. Enter business loans. Mary Graham with Navigator Credit Union joined us on Studio10 to talk about how this vital resource can empower small businesses.

Fuel Growth and Expansion

One of the significant advantages of business loans is their ability to fuel growth and expansion. Whether it’s opening a new location, purchasing equipment, or expanding product lines, small businesses require financial support to seize opportunities. By accessing capital through loans, small businesses can overcome financial barriers and turn their growth aspirations into reality.

Boost Working Capital

Small enterprises often encounter temporary cash shortages due to delayed payments or seasonal fluctuations. Business lines of credit can bridge these gaps by providing quick access to working capital. With sufficient funds at their disposal, small business owners can manage their cash flow effectively and keep their operations running smoothly.

Navigate Challenges

In the face of unforeseen challenges, such as economic downturns or natural disasters, small businesses are particularly vulnerable. Business loans can serve as a lifeline during tough times, offering the financial support needed to weather the storm. By providing a cushion of stability, business loans contribute to the survival and resilience of small enterprises, allowing them to emerge stronger from difficult circumstances.

Business loans hold tremendous potential to transform small businesses. By providing vital capital, they fuel growth, boost operations and enable entrepreneurs to overcome challenges, ultimately driving success. Navigator has several business solutions to help business grow and succeed. Learn more at navigatorcu.org or email businesslending@navigatorcu.org.

About Navigator Credit Union

Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!

Navigator Credit Union

12 locations from Daphne, Ala, to Gulfport, Miss.

navigatorcu.org/business-lending

businesslending@navigatorcu.org

800-344-3281 ext. 3454

