Ohio man advocates for cameras in Alabama nursing homes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is calling on Alabama lawmakers to pass a bill allowing cameras inside nursing homes. But, one state official says having the cameras could cause issues.

In 2011, Ohio native, Steve Piskor’s mother, Esther was in a nursing home receiving care while battling dementia. But, after noticing some alarming red flags, her son installed hidden cameras in her room. What he saw was disturbing.

“The hidden camera caught eight aides abusing her,” said Steve.

He says those aides lost their jobs and were sent off to prison. After his mother died years later, Steve began urging Ohio lawmakers to pass Esther’s Law.

The legislation was signed in 2022, allowing residents or their representatives to have cameras in their rooms.

“It gives people peace of mind knowing that they can check in on them anytime they want to,” Steve adds.

Other states like Texas and Louisiana have passed similar laws allowing cameras in nursing homes. Now, Steve is working to have the law passed in Alabama. But the state’s Nursing Home Association says there’s a few problems.

“One thing we’ve got to be very careful with about a camera in a nursing home is this is a health care facility, and a patient has a right to his or her privacy…and in many nursing homes across Alabama, you have double occupancy rooms,” John Matson explains. He adds, simply putting up signs about the cameras isn’t an easy solution.

“A person with Alzheimer’s, dementia quite simply does not understand that and he or she may exhibit behaviors or do things in that room, not knowing there’s a camera capturing every bit of that,” said Matson.

Matson says he completely understands concerns about elder abuse in nursing homes.

“Every nursing home employee undergoes a background check, and it’s been that way for decades. We also provide regular education to all of our employees on how to recognize signs of potential abuse, neglect or exploitation,” said Matson.

He says anyone visiting their loved one in a nursing home should watch out for these red flags, “If you notice any changes in your loved ones behavior, certainly if you notice bumps or bruises or scrapes or cuts, things that would not normally happen then you need to ask your loved one about that in a very caring way and then report it to the proper authorities.”

If you notice any signs of abuse, report it to management at the facility where your loved one is staying, and you can also submit a report to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

