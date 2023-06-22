Advertise With Us
Hire One

One Year Later: How Alabama has changed since the reversal of Roe v. Wade

Dr. Yashica Robinson, one of the few abortion providers in the state, had to adapt quickly once the decision was made by the United States Supreme Court.
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday marks one year since the reversal of Roe v. Wade — a move that effectively eliminated abortion options across Alabama.

Dr. Yashica Robinson, one of the few abortion providers in the state, had to adapt quickly once the decision was made by the United States Supreme Court.

“A lot of this has felt – unreal,” Dr. Robinson said. “It was just bam – all at once – in one day our patients no longer had access to care in their own communities.”

Dr. Robinson is no stranger to pushback and controversy. She’s been on the front lines of the abortion debate for years. But in June 2022, the landscape changed overnight, and the laws became even more murky.

“For me as a medical professional – the most difficult part – is wrestling what I can talk to my patients about and what I can’t,” Dr. Robinson said. “Keeping them safe but also protecting myself and my practice.”

She said abortion providers aren’t the only ones impacted.

“There are general obstetricians and gynecologists that are affected by these changes,” Dr. Robinson said. “There are emergency room physicians that are affected by the changes, there are anesthesiologists who have to provide pain management for our patients… that are questioning whether they can do what they are doing.

People die when abortion is illegal. And it’s devastating in our country to feel like we’re going backwards,” Dr. Robinson added.

Dr. Meg Autry, an OBGYN originally from the south who now practices and teaches in California, has been developing an idea for the past five years: a floating abortion clinic in the gulf.

“The idea is that it was in international or federal waters and was not subject to the laws of the state,” Dr. Autry said.

Her non-profit is still working on raising money to buy and outfit the boat.

“We believe that once we have acquired a boat – we could be in the water and operational in about six months,” Dr. Autry said.

It’s something that years ago may have seemed farfetched. But to many, so did a Roe v. Wade reversal. Before the ruling, the Alabama Women’s Center on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville would see 50-70 patients per day, but the numbers have dropped drastically.

“We may see 5-10 patients in a week. That is not feasible for any clinic to keep their doors open in that way,” Dr. Robinson said.

Stricter abortion laws, Dr. Robinson said, means fewer resources for women who still need help, even outside of abortion.

“I’m hoping that the politicians will see – it’s only made things a lot more difficult than they could have ever imagined,” Dr. Robinson said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

Chantaye Kitt, 26, shot and killed in September 2017 on Palmdale Drive.
Cold Case Murder Arrest: “I cried, but they weren’t sad tears -- they were happy tears”
Arrest made in cold case murder
Arrest made in cold case murder
Possible police pursuit ends in crash on I-10
Possible police pursuit ends in crash on I-10
Gary Lee Hunter (left) and George Allen Davis (right)
OCSO arrests two men for allegedly engaging in sexual activity at public boat ramp
Alabama Department of Public Health seal
Common Wealth Fund releases 2023 scorecard for states, Alabama ranks 42nd for overall health