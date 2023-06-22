OSHA releases Montgomery jet engine death investigation final report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has released its findings after an investigation into the death of Courtney Edwards at the Montgomery Regional Airport on Dec. 31, 2022.

The new OSHA report, released on Wednesday, states that had Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, made sure that a ground crew followed required safety procedures, a 34-year-old customer service agent might have avoided suffering fatal injuries after being pulled into the spinning turbines of a jet engine.

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. (Donielle Prophete)

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” said OSHA Area Director Jose A. Gonzalez in Mobile, Alabama. “This incident is a tragic reminder that safety measures must be in place even for a routine assignment.”

The National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, previously released its preliminary findings in late January, stating that several safety protocols do not appear to have been followed, which could have protected those in the vicinity of the airplane from injury or death. The report indicates two safety meetings were held shortly before the plane arrived, including a “huddle” just before it reached the gate, to remind the crew that the engines would remain running and that the aircraft should not be approached during that time.

Piedmont Airlines now faces $15,625 in proposed penalties, an amount set by federal statute. OSHA also cited the airline for one serious violation for exposing ground crew workers to ingestion hazards while performing aircraft marshaling, wing-walking, and baggage-handling tasks.

WSFA reached out to Piedmont Airlines, and they provided the following statement:

“We have reviewed OSHA’s findings and contest the issued citation. Our current policies and procedures at Piedmont are compliant with FAA requirements and actively address all the concerns outlined in the citation. Safety remains our top priority, and we remain committed to working with the CWA, and all unions representing our team members, to ensure our team members work in a safe environment and receive the necessary training and resources to ensure their safety while performing their job duties every day.”

According to OSHA, Piedmont Airlines has contested the findings before the independent OSHA Review Commission.

