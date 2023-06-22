Over 2,000 folks dance at National Square Dance Convention in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over 2,000 folks are putting on their dancing shoes for the 72nd annual National Square Dance Convention. This year, it’s being held right here in the Port City.

It’s a four-day event where people from across the country- and the world- dance their hearts out. And what better place to do it than in sweet home Alabama... where square dancing is the state folk dance.

“We have people here from 6 years old, we have dancers and we have dancers here that are in their 90s that have danced for 50, 60, 70 years,” said Tom Wilkins, Chairman of the event. “For some people, this may be their 26th, 30th, national convention. It goes on every year and it travels all over throughout the United States.”

The Mobile Convention Center is filled with dancers practicing and fine-tuning their talents.

”Within square dancing, there are five different levels depending on how much you want to learn- there’s five different levels. So we have actually 10 different halls of dancing going on in the building,” added Tina Wilkins.

This year’s theme is ‘Party Gras’- a true reflection of Mobile culture.

The Port City is gleaning a positive economic impact.

“That’s why they move it. Some of these --you met somebody from New York-- and they may have never been to Mobile so it’s a chance for them to come and say I might want to bring my family back and come to the beaches or visit this city again,” added Wilkins.

Elaine Mikenas of New York says the convention is all about fun and teamwork.

“You are actually holding hands, swinging somebody,” said Mikenas. “It’s not a personal dance where like line dancing where you’re dancing by yourself- you’re dancing in a group.”

“All over the country, all over the world, square dancers are a friendly face no matter where you go,” she added.

For many, square dancing is more than just a hobby- it’s a lifestyle, like Sue and her husband Art who’ve been dancing for 20 years.

“It’s just fun- it’s physical, it’s mental and it’s a lot social. We dance as husband and wife for many years. We’ve made lots of friends. Four days of dancing, morning noon and night,” said Sue.

“We’ll wear out a pair of shoes before we leave here I’m quite sure,” added Art.

Square dancing may seem a bit daunting and intricate at first, but dancers encourage folks to give it a whirl.

“Go online, find out where your local square dance is in your area,” added Sue. :It’ll take a few weeks, but any activity worth it takes a little bit involvement and once you know the calls you can go anywhere in the country and anywhere in the world.”

The convention will wrap up Saturday and you’ll find dancers out there from 10 am to 10 pm each day.

