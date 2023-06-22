Pathway to Employment GED Program at Dearborn YMCA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The program is designed for youth ages 16-24 who have dropped out of school and need their GED. Also, graduates with an alternative or high school diploma, but need further academic training, assistance finding a job, or entering college.

Pathway to Employment GED Program, 321 N. Warren St., Mobile, Al 36603. Ph# 251-432-4768, office hours are 7:30 a.m., until 5:30 p.m. Dearborn YMCA - Colette Huff - CEO.

The program is made possible by Federal WIOA Funding and Southwest Partnership for Training and Employment (SWAPTE).

Open enrollment will begin July 1, 2023, but they are accepting applications now for the new school year. Qualifications for the program are a valid photo ID and Social Security card. For those seeking academic training and assistance finding a job or entering college, they will need a copy of their diploma as well. Also, a TABE, (The Adult Basic Education), test is needed for each applicant.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.