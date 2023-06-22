Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pathway to Employment GED Program at Dearborn YMCA

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The program is designed for youth ages 16-24 who have dropped out of school and need their GED. Also, graduates with an alternative or high school diploma, but need further academic training, assistance finding a job, or entering college.

Pathway to Employment GED Program, 321 N. Warren St., Mobile, Al 36603. Ph# 251-432-4768, office hours are 7:30 a.m., until 5:30 p.m. Dearborn YMCA - Colette Huff - CEO.

The program is made possible by Federal WIOA Funding and Southwest Partnership for Training and Employment (SWAPTE).

Open enrollment will begin July 1, 2023, but they are accepting applications now for the new school year. Qualifications for the program are a valid photo ID and Social Security card. For those seeking academic training and assistance finding a job or entering college, they will need a copy of their diploma as well. Also, a TABE, (The Adult Basic Education), test is needed for each applicant.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

Dr. Anita Patel talks COVID-19 resources available at Walgreens
Dr. Anita Patel talks COVID-19 resources available at Walgreens
26th Annual Kids Wish n To Go Fish n
26th Annual Kids Wish n To Go Fish n
Navigator Credit Union: Leveraging Business Loans
Navigator Credit Union: Leveraging Business Loans
‘Melons at the Market’ with Sessions Farm
‘Melons at the Market’ with Sessions Farm