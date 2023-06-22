Reaction to Lacedrick Davis arrest: “I’m just so overwhelmed that he is behind bars and has been caught”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - He was on the run for more than two months after police say he shot and killed a man. 18-year-old Lacedrick Davis was extradited from Houston to Mobile Tuesday night and booked into Metro Jail to face charges in the murder of 27-year-old Cedric Lynch, Junior.

According to court documents -- on May 22nd an officer observed Davis on a dirt bike and say he attempted to elude. It would take another four weeks to get him extradited to Metro Jail. His extradition from Houston comes more than three months after Mobile Police say he shot and killed Lynch inside his car on Northwest Drive.

Lynch’s mother and sister are relieved.

“I’m just so overwhelmed that he is behind bars and has been caught -- it takes away the stress, but it’s still hard day by day,” said Ella Lynch, Cedric’s mother.

Even harder -- learning the details of what investigators say happened that night of March 14, 2023. According to court documents -- Davis went over to the home of Lynch’s girlfriend and mother of his child -- hid in the laundry room -- before shooting Lynch in his car. The girlfriend witnessing the whole thing.

While they’re glad he’s being held without bond -- Lynch’s family still wants answers.

“Why -- why did you take my son -- what did it solve? It’s senseless,” said Ella.

“I just hate that we have to go through this,” said Elexis Lynch, Cedric’s sister. “He was shot and killed three days after my birthday and that is always going to be a reminder.”

The family is now gearing up for the legal process and plan to be in court every chance they get.

“I just want justice for my son. That’s all,” said Ella.

“Even though it won’t bring him back it will provide us with a little relief. I hate that this happened to him -- he didn’t deserve it,” said Elexis.

In addition to murder -- Davis is also facing -- charges of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and burglary first degree. His next court appearance for all three charges is Monday, June 26th.

