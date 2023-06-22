Red and purple flags still flying at Baldwin County beaches one day after Orange Beach drowning

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Tragedy struck in Orange Beach Tuesday, June 20, 2023 with a Texas man losing his life in an apparent drowning. It happened near the west jetty at Perdido Pass just before 6:00 p.m. Red and purple flags were flying then and were again Wednesday along Baldwin County beaches, warning of hazardous conditions.

Red and purple flags warned Gulf Shores beachgoers of rip currents and jellyfish hazards on summer's first day (Hal Scheurich)

Beach safety officials in Orange Beach said bystanders pulled the man from the water Tuesday and began CPR while first responders were in route. Forty-seven-year-old Hugh Pham of Murphy, Texas did not make it. Baldwin County Coroner, Dr. Brian Pierce listed his death as a drowning.

The surf had calmed considerably by Wednesday, but the single red flag stayed up throughout the day. Beachgoers in Gulf Shores cooled off in the gulf waters. Most were unaware those same gulf waters had taken a life just the day before in Orange Beach but were being cautious none the less.

“We’re going to stay close together,” said Alex Arnold of himself and brother, Ben. “Don’t go too deep. Stay near our family.”

“I’m not going too deep,” added Lucy Shute.

One large church group of campers from Kentucky and Ohio enjoyed splashing around until their chaperones reined them in.

“It’s a red flag today so that means the rip tide is rocking and rolling pretty good because of the storms that have been coming in and we want to keep the kids safe,” said camp counselor, Jim Lovejoy. “Not all the kids are here with their parents, so we’re in charge of them. We want to make sure to bring them all back home.”

Additionally, purple flags have been flying the last several days because of jellyfish showing up in the surf zone. The threat of jellyfish didn’t keep folks out of the water. Those I spoke with didn’t encounter any Wednesday, but one visitor got hit by one Tuesday while boogie boarding.

“Little jellyfish sting on the foot. Kind of hurt…burns and yeah, just unfortunate,” said Owen Twyman.

The last few days have been deadly along Baldwin County beaches. Along with the confirmed drowning in Orange Beach Tuesday, the search for an Oklahoma man last seen swimming off the beach in Gulf Shores Saturday continues.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.