Saraland man charged with child porn possession

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An expanded internet crimes unit at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in another arrest – a 26-year-old man accused of having child pornography.

Erik Joseph Rafter, of Saraland, did not say a word as deputies led him to jail after his arrest Thursday.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit developed Rafter as a suspect and arrested him Thursday after receiving a tip about his whereabouts. The Sheriff’s Office charged him with five counts of possession of child pornography.

“That’s what this unit does, and we’re not gonna get into details as to how we do it,” he said. “But they did what they do and was able to identify him and, you know, he is a sexual predator of children.”

Burch said Rafter moved with his parents from Tennessee to Alabama about a year ago. He said the defendant was living and working at a trailer park.

The sheriff beefed up the Internet Crimes Against Children unit in February, assigning three detectives to the squad. He said, unfortunately, the detectives have more than enough work. He said the unit has made about a dozen arrests.

“They’re working diligently every day,” he said. “You know, unfortunately, they are a small unit. I hope to increase the size of that unit. Sadly, there’s a need for it. … I was saddened to learn how great the need is for additional personnel to have to address these kinds of crimes in our community.”

Burch said the prevalence of child sexual offenses is eye-opening.

“And it comes from all walks of life,” he said. “You know, young people, old people, rich people, poor people. Would like to say I’m shocked, but I’m not, to know how many people there are out there doing it.”

