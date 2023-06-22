Advertise With Us
Scattered storms to stick around

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - The good news is that the upper-level pattern that we’ve been in is breaking down and we’ve moved away from the constant severe storms.

Of course, there will continue to be scattered storms, but they simply aren’t likely to be as strong as what we’ve seen this last week. Not everyone will get rain, but these storms can be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning.

Nothing much changes for Friday and the weekend. Each day will be hot and humid with highs around 90. There will also be spotty to scattered storms in the afternoons.

Tropics: Tropical storm Bret is tracking towards the windward islands of the Caribbean. This storm is expected to stay fairly weak and may fizzle out this weekend south of Jamaica.

Just behind Bret is Tropical Depression 4 that will likely strengthen in the coming days to a tropical storm as well. This one will likely stay well out in the Atlantic.

