Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department reported a fatal water incident behind the Flamingo Motel Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. to find a PCB Beach Safety lifeguard actively rescuing a female from the Gulf of Mexico. She was successfully brought to the shore, but they discovered her boyfriend was still in the water. He had attempted to rescue his girlfriend and was unaccounted for.

Officials said bystanders in the area noticed the man floating in the water and pulled him to shore. The victim was unresponsive and life-saving measures were started.

The victim, a man from Decatur, Tennessee, 47, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is not being identified at this time.

Officials say double red flags were flying at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.