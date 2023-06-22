Town of Silverhill hosts free petting zoo for families

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Silverhill hosted a fun activity Thursday morning for the entire family.

Alpacas, ducks, and even goats. They all came to say hello Thursday at a packed park for a free petting zoo.

And it was fun and educational.

“We love these events we love these things that we’re able to do. We’ve been doing them for a couple of years now. We’ve grown every summer over the last three or four years. We’ve tried to provide more and more events for families for the community,” Mayor Jared Lyles said.

There were also hayrides and shaved ice available.

And for parents, it was an opportunity for them to do something new with their kids this summer.

“There are so many kids here. It’s obviously a good attraction to bring kids out for the summer and she’s loved it. She’s pet on some goats, and some pigs, and some rabbits. So, we’ve had a good time this morning,” Haley McKinley said.

The petting zoo that helped provide the animals is using this as a chance to educate everyone in the cutest way possible.

“Lots and lots of questions from the little kids all the way up to the adults. I was just talking to an older guy about the alpaca we have here and where they come from and all those details,” Adam Shenesey with the Itty Bitty Traveling Petting Zoo said.

This is the first of many events in Silverhill this summer. The mayor says stay tuned to their Facebook page for more information.

