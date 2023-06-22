Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tracking Bret as Tropical Depression 4 forms

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are starting off nice on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll see a high of around 90 degrees with a few more showers/storms in the mix. Those won’t show up till the afternoon/evening like we dealt with on Wednesday. Rain coverage will ease down in coming days as a heat ridge gets ready to build in and things will get very hot around here. Morning temps will jump to the mid 70s next week with highs jumping to the mid 90s. Heat index values could climb over 105.

In the Tropics, we have Bret which is stronger today but should still weaken this weekend as he hits harsh wind shear. TD 4 will become Cindy later today but is going to lift more to the north. We’ll keep watching!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Terrance Dees
MPD seeks public’s help finding Waffle House robbery suspect
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 22, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 22, 2023
Next weather for Wednesday, June 21 from FOX10 News
Scattered storms to continue
Next weather for Wednesday, June 21 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, June 21 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Afternoon, evening showers and thunderstorms still possible