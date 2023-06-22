Tracking Bret as Tropical Depression 4 forms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are starting off nice on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll see a high of around 90 degrees with a few more showers/storms in the mix. Those won’t show up till the afternoon/evening like we dealt with on Wednesday. Rain coverage will ease down in coming days as a heat ridge gets ready to build in and things will get very hot around here. Morning temps will jump to the mid 70s next week with highs jumping to the mid 90s. Heat index values could climb over 105.

In the Tropics, we have Bret which is stronger today but should still weaken this weekend as he hits harsh wind shear. TD 4 will become Cindy later today but is going to lift more to the north. We’ll keep watching!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.