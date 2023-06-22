Woman to spend rest of life in prison in child sex abuse case

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to serve life plus 45 years in prison for child sex abuse.

Circuit Court Judge John Simon handed the sentence down to Sammi-Jo Lorn Combs after she entered a plea straight to the court on one count of sexual battery by a person in familial authority, three counts of lewd or lascivious battery, and one count of child abuse without causing great bodily harm, according to the state attorney’s office the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

According to officials, the investigation began June 17, 2020, after the victim reported being sexually abused by Combs and Larry Steve Snipes for three years. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with help from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to prosecutors, Combs and Snipes, who were in a romantic relationship, sexually abused the victim from age 11 to until age 14.

Prosecutors said that during Snipes’ trial, Combs was called as a witness and admitted that the pair sexually abused the victim.

On May 31, 2023, Snipes was sentenced to serve 10 life sentences in connection with the case, according to prosecutors.

