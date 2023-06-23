Advertise With Us
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - One person is confirmed dead and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water rescues at different locations on Fort Morgan, authorities said.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Officer assisted the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department in multiple rescues. FOX10 News has learned a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy went into the Gulf to rescue someone and medical helicopters were dispatched to transport victims.

The Fort Morgan VFD said the have responded to at least six water rescues on Friday.

The condition of the other victims is unknown.

Friday’s drowning and water rescues on on the heels of several other drownings along the coast within the past week. A Georgia man drowned Thursday at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. An Oklahoma man is still missing after going swimming in Gulf Shores on Saturday.

Red flags are flying at the beaches.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will have addition information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

