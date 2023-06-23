Advertise With Us
Hire One

4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration
Georgia man drowns at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence