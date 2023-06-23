4th of July Treat: Yogurt Bark & Star Kabobs
Yogurt Bark
Ingredients:
Yogurt: Coconut Yogurt or Plain Greek Yogurt
Honey
Vanilla Extract
Fruit: Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries
Directions:
Mix yogurt with a bit of honey and add vanilla to the plain yogurt
Spread the yogurt mixture onto a baking sheet
Sprinkle with toppings of your choice
Transfer to the freezer until frozen
Slice into pieces
Star Kabobs
Ingredients:
Watermelon
Blueberries
Toothpicks
Directions:
Slice Watermelon with a cookie cutter star
Insert Toothpick in watermelon and add blueberries
