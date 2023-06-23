4th of July Treat: Yogurt Bark & Star Kabobs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

Yogurt: Coconut Yogurt or Plain Greek Yogurt

Honey

Vanilla Extract

Fruit: Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries

Directions:

Mix yogurt with a bit of honey and add vanilla to the plain yogurt

Spread the yogurt mixture onto a baking sheet

Sprinkle with toppings of your choice

Transfer to the freezer until frozen

Slice into pieces

Star Kabobs

Ingredients:

Watermelon

Blueberries

Toothpicks

Directions:

Slice Watermelon with a cookie cutter star

Insert Toothpick in watermelon and add blueberries

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.