Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Henry Guice is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband II and use of position for personal gain.

During his arrest, ADOC recovered 145.8 grams of a crystal-like substance.

At the time of his arrest, Guice was a correctional officer at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County. ADOC says he has voluntarily resigned from his position.

No other information has been publicly released, however, ADOC says more charges could be added.

