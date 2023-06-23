Advertise With Us
Hire One

Attorneys for Darius Miles request dismissal of capital murder charges

Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder is asking a judge to dismiss those charges.

The attorneys for Darius Miles filed a motion for immunity, asking the judge to dismiss capital murder charges on the grounds of self-defense.

Miles and Michael Davis are both charged in connection to the shooting death of Jamea Harris near the strip in Tuscaloosa in January 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver

Latest News

Marcus McKillion of Bay Minette
Spanish Fort police arrest man on indecent exposure charge
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Trial set for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment
An automobile crashed into a Circle K convenience store Friday morning in Mobile.
Car crashes into convenience store in west Mobile
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field