Car crashes into convenience store in west Mobile
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car crashed into a convenience store in west Mobile Friday morning, coming to rest completely inside the store.
This happened at the Circle K store at Airport Boulevard and Foreman Road.
Police said there were no injuries, and the incident is not being considered a criminal matter. An MPD spokeswoman said the incident involved an elderly driver’s vehicle and will be reported as property damage.
