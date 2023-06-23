Advertise With Us
Car crashes into convenience store in west Mobile

An automobile crashed into a Circle K convenience store Friday morning in Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car crashed into a convenience store in west Mobile Friday morning, coming to rest completely inside the store.

This happened at the Circle K store at Airport Boulevard and Foreman Road.

Police said there were no injuries, and the incident is not being considered a criminal matter. An MPD spokeswoman said the incident involved an elderly driver’s vehicle and will be reported as property damage.

