Celebrity lifestyle expert shares summer ‘must haves’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is finally here and it’s time to make the most of the season!

Valerie Greenberg, red carpet host and celebrity lifestyle expert, talks ‘must haves’ for a super summer and gives some details on how celebrities are spending their summer.

Greenberg is the founder of youvebeenvalidated.com and has interviewed a list of A-list celebrities. She provides tips and the latest trends to viewers across the globe.

For anyone planning a trip this summer, Greenberg also gives a few suggestions on travel destinations. For those looking forward to enjoying their backyard oasis, she has a few tips on how to create more time for those outdoor moments and without hassles from pests.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.