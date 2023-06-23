Celebrity lifestyle expert shares summer ‘must haves’
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is finally here and it’s time to make the most of the season!
Valerie Greenberg, red carpet host and celebrity lifestyle expert, talks ‘must haves’ for a super summer and gives some details on how celebrities are spending their summer.
Greenberg is the founder of youvebeenvalidated.com and has interviewed a list of A-list celebrities. She provides tips and the latest trends to viewers across the globe.
For anyone planning a trip this summer, Greenberg also gives a few suggestions on travel destinations. For those looking forward to enjoying their backyard oasis, she has a few tips on how to create more time for those outdoor moments and without hassles from pests.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.