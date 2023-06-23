Advertise With Us
Cold Case Murder Arrest: “I cried, but they weren’t sad tears -- they were happy tears”

By Lee Peck
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cold case murder is now one step closer to justice. Mobile Police making an arrest in the murder of 26-year-old Chantaye Kitt -- shot and killed in September 2017 on Palmdale Drive.

According to Mobile Police the 22-year-old man is is already serving time in the Alabama Department of Corrections for an unrelated conviction. His name is not being released because they say he was 16 years old at the time of the crime. Still Chantaye’s family is breathing a huge sigh of relief someone will finally answer for her murder.

“I didn’t know how long it was going to take -- but I knew it was going to happen,” said Latisha Kitt, Chantaye’s Mother.

Latisha Kitt has never given up hope. Nearly six years and a lot of tears later -- she finally got the news she’s been waiting to hear -- an arrest has been made in her daughter’s murder.

“I remember telling her 5 years ago -- one day you are going to get a knock at the door and an officer is going to tell us -- we found who killed Chantaye,” recalled Angela Kemp, Chantaye’s Godmother.

That call came Wednesday -- a Mobile Police detective making a personal visit to the home to deliver the news.

“I was happy -- I cried, but they weren’t sad tears -- they were happy tears because they had found the guy -- that killed my child,” said Latisha. “We called her Taye Tay. She was my 8th of 9 children. She has 4 brothers -- and 4 sisters. I really wanted to hear this news before I died. I had faith.”

Latisha and the rest of the family -- still have questions though.

“I never thought it would have been a 16 year old that killed her like that. We don’t know who he is... but I want to know because he got a family loves him -- just like I love my child. And I really feel sorry for him and his family also because I’m not the only one hurting -- his family is going to be hurting too. His family is going to hurt too,” said Latisha.

The family is also thanking Mobile Police for not giving up on the case.

“They were continuously working -- you would call and they would say we’re on it. You know and I know they have a whole lot of cases to deal with -- but we do appreciate them taking care of this one,” said Kemp.

The family says they’re told they’ll be notified of the court proceedings in the case and plan to be there as a family to see it through.

