Advertise With Us
Hire One

Common Wealth Fund releases 2023 scorecard for states, Alabama ranks 42nd for overall health

The state of Alabama ranked No. 42 for overall health by the Common Wealth Fund.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Common Wealth Fund released its 2023 Health System Performance scorecards for each state, and Alabama ranks pretty low.

The state of Alabama ranked No. 42 for overall health by the Common Wealth Fund. Some of the worst rankings for Alabama were in obesity and people who got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said technology changed the way doctors and patients received medical care.

“Having a technology that allows face-to-face interaction without having to go to an office, people may be more inclined to use telemedicine because they can get that access without having to get ready to go to the doctor, and they may be more likely to address the problem earlier,” Dr. Landers said.

See the full report for Alabama below.

Common Wealth Fund 2023 Health System Performance scorecard for Alabama by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

Chantaye Kitt, 26, shot and killed in September 2017 on Palmdale Drive.
Cold Case Murder Arrest: “I cried, but they weren’t sad tears -- they were happy tears”
Arrest made in cold case murder
Arrest made in cold case murder
Possible police pursuit ends in crash on I-10
Possible police pursuit ends in crash on I-10
Gary Lee Hunter (left) and George Allen Davis (right)
OCSO arrests two men for allegedly engaging in sexual activity at public boat ramp