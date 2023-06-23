Easy 4th of July Crafts

Studio 10 co-hosts Joe and Chelsey are making some fun and simple 4th of July crafts that you can make with your kids!

Watch the video to see how they make a popsicle stick Uncle Sam and a patriotic star wreath.

UNCLE SAM:

You’ll need: jumbo popsicle sticks; school glue or glue gun; red, white & blue craft paint; paint brush; googly eyes; pink construction paper or cardstock; white construction paper or cardstock.

Directions: Glue six popsicle sticks together, side by side, and one popsicle stick across the top for the hat band. Let dry. Paint top of the hat red, white and blue. Let dry. Adhere googly eyes. Cut a circle out of pink paper and glue that on. Have your child trace their hand and cut out two copies. Glue cut-outs below nose for the beard.

STAR WREATH:

You’ll need: red, white and blue cardstock or poster board; paper plate; glue; (and star template if desired).

Directions: Cut out 3 red, 3 white, and 3 blue stars. You can use a print-out star template if desired. Take a paper plate and cut out the middle, leaving only the outer ring. Glue the stars, overlapping, onto the ring. You could also add glitter for fun accents.

