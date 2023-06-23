Fallen Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez honored in special ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special ceremony honoring the life and service of fallen Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez was held Thursday. It comes ten months after he was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver who ran a stop sign.

Attorney General Steve Marshall presenting the Mount Vernon Police Department with a Commendation of Service in remembrance of officer Lopez’s service and a “Praying Hands” Memorial.

“The loss of any law enforcement officer is one too many and today is simply a reminder again of not only the value law enforcement brings to our city and to our state -- but also the fact that they truly sacrifice so that we can all be safe,” said Marshall.

During his time in Mount Vernon -- Officer Lopez made an impact on the small community.

“I miss him now -- I look for him... He was just -- I can see him -- he’s just that kind of person,” said Beth Owens, lives in Mount Vernon.

Owens recalls first meeting Officer Lopez when he assisted her after a dog was attacking her chickens. She recalled he loved animals and was a true protector of the people.

“He carried dog food around in his car for stray animals -- and people at the grocery store up here -- they gave him food for them,” said Owens. “He cared. You felt safe -- knowing when he was on duty because he was constantly around in the town -- he wasn’t parked on the highway.”

Remembering Officer Lopez’s legacy -- Marshall says it’s a reminder of the risk and sacrifice all men and women who wear the badge make everyday.

“He was simply riding home -- he was the victim of a crime and we look forward to justice being able to be served there. But again it’s a reminder of the dangers law enforcement has having to work and going home -- they show up to work and face the dangers not only from those who commit crimes, but simply being out on the roads and doing the work,” said Marshall.

Tyler Lee Henderson is facing multiple charges in connection to the crash, including murder. He’s out on bond -- awaiting trial.

