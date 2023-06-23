Georgia man drowns at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A 47-year-old Georgia man has drowned in Gulf Shores, officials tell FOX10 News.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities received a report of a swimmer in distress at the Gulf State Park Pavilion. When lifeguards arrived they found three people, and one was unconscious. They were on the first sandbar in waist-deep water.

Rescuers began CPR, and the victim was transported to a hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Rescuers said it was a father and son who were in the water and got into distress. They said the father tried to help the boy, and a third person went in with a boogie board.

All three were in the water when rescuers arrived.

