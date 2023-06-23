How did Mobile police sell car before forfeiture action was decided?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a judge dismissed drug charges against a Whistler man earlier this year, he tried to get the car police had seized during the arrest, only to discover it wasn’t in the city’s impound yard.

That was more than a year after Mobile police had charged Joshua Trevor O’Field with cocaine trafficking. The car did not even belong to him. His mother, Linda Bradley, was the owner.

What exactly happened to it has been something of a mystery, and city officials have declined to offer a public explanation.

Now, a FOX10 News investigation has uncovered a paper trail indicating the Mobile Police Department declared it an abandoned vehicle within days of the arrest and almost a month before the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office even had filed a civil action seeking a court order forfeiting the car.

Tom Walsh, who represents O’Field and Bradley, was aware the car had been sold. But he did not realize the timeline until FOX10 News showed him the paperwork.

“Within less than a week, the Police Department claimed that that car was abandoned,” he said. “That was before the forfeiture action was even filed.”

State records show that a Mobile Police Department employee filed paperwork on Nov. 3, 2021, declaring the 2013 Ford Taurus to be an abandoned vehicle. The department included the car on this list of dozens of other abandoned vehicles and sold it at an auction on Jan. 11 of last year.

Walsh asked Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright to impose sanctions on the Police Department, although she declined to rule on that after the two sides indicated they had reached a settlement. But Walsh said he still has questions.

“How do we get from an arrest on Oct. 28 and then the car being reported as abandoned on Nov. 3?” he said. “I mean, that’s the million-dollar question that I think the Mobile Police Department needs to answer.”

FOX10 News tried to put that very question to Police Chief Paul Prine. But citing pending litigation, a spokeswoman for the department says police can’t comment.

“Our utmost priority is to respect the legal process and ensure fair proceedings for all parties involved,” the department said in a statement.

State records show that the car has been sold one more time since the January 2021 auction, transferring title in October.

State law prohibits the sale of an asset that is subject of litigation. Walsh said the city told him this was a mistake. But he said that is not a satisfactory explanation.

“Those titles, abandoned titles are given under, information is given under penalty of perjury,” Walsh said. “So somebody had to have gone and given some sort of sworn statement to say that this car was abandoned about five days after the arrest.”

The settlement, which Walsh said will make his clients whole, technically will not become final until the Mobile City Council approves it. He told FOX10 News it reminds him of, “Follow the money,” a saying his father was fond of.

“This vehicle was the subject of a lawsuit.,” he said. “And it was it was sold out from under the parties. I mean, imagine that happening in a divorce where there’s a piece of property that’s being claimed by both parties and in dispute.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.