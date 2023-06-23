Advertise With Us
Lower rain chances

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WALA) - Rain chances are lower across the Gulf Coast as we head into the weekend. We expect isolated showers on Saturday afternoon. Widely showers are expected Sunday.

We have two tropical storms that we are tracking in the tropics. Tropical Storm Bret is in the eastern Caribbean and should weaken as it heads west. This system should dissipate on Sunday. Tropical Storm Cindy is in the Atlantic and should weaken through early next week over open waters.

A heat wave should build here next week. This is the same searing heat wave that Texas has experienced at times this week.

Rain chances will be lower as things heat up.

