Mobile man faces multiple charges, including trafficking opium

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man faces a slew of charges including trafficking opium, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers spotted a man, later identified as Rondell Harris, allegedly making a drug deal at a gas station near Dauphin Island Parkway and Halls Mill Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. When Harris drove off, officers tried to pull him over at DIP and Delta Street, but he refused to stop and led police on chase, according to MPD.

Police said Harris lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car while merging onto the Interstate 10 westbound ramp. Harris then bailed out and ran but was caught quickly, according to authorities.

Police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car.

In addition to trafficking opium, Harris faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, felony attempting to elude, felony leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment.

