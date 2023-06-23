Mobile PD: Victim receives gunshot wound at Grelot Road car wash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers are on the scene of a shooting incident late this morning at Ronny’s Car Wash at 6285 Grelot Road.

Police said a male victim has sustained a gunshot wound that is not life threatening.

Additional details are not available at this time, police said.

FOX10 News has a crew on the scene and will report additional information as it becomes available.

Police investigate a shooting incident at Ronny's Carwash on Grelot Road in Mobile. (Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News)

