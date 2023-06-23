MPD arrests 37-year-old man in connection with rape case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man connection with a sexual assault that took place earlier this month.

The Mobile Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has apprehended Ralph Carmichael. He is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and harassment involving an adult female, according to MPD.

Carmichael was identified as the individual involved in a sexual assault that took place earlier this month, authorities said.

Anyone has any information about the suspect is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

