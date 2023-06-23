New charges coming for suspected drunk driver on Baldwin Beach Express after fourth victim dies

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors are expected to file another manslaughter charge against a suspected drunk driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash on the Baldwin Beach Express.

Thursday morning, a fourth crash victim died.

Two other victims are still at Sacred Heart Hospital. Jeanna Speegle, who was also treated there passed away. Her husband, Tim, died shortly after the wreck.

The other victims include mother and daughter Christie Lowe, 47, and Maggie Lowe, 19, of Pelham.

Tim was the chief financial officer of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The tribe told FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley Jeanna passed at Sacred Heart after staying in critical condition.

They sent this statement:

“Although it’s hard to find comfort in such a tragic event, I take solace in knowing that Tim and Jeanna are now in their heavenly home, rejoicing together. Their legacy will live on for generations to come, as they both lived life to the fullest and worked hard to help others. Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to the Speegle family, and the other victims of that terrible accident. We know there is power in prayer and ask the community to join us in remembering Tim and Jeanna.” -- Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair & CEO – Poarch Band of Creek Indians

New updates on the suspect David Colburn, 60, of Elberta. Robertsdale police confirmed a fourth manslaughter charge is coming his way.

Right now, he’s charged with three counts of manslaughter and DUI.

Investigators said he walked away with minor injuries.

Two other members of the Lowe family are still at Sacred Heart, father Tim and daughter Gwynny Lowe. According to a Facebook post from close friends, Tim is in stable but critical condition. Both he and Gwynny have multiple injuries.

Another daughter, Julia, has been released from the hospital.

