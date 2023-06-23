No rain this morning; tracking Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another nice morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the low 70s and no rain on the radar. We won’t see any showers for the morning but there will be a few that pop up later this afternoon/evening with heavy rain/lightning.

The coverage won’t be as widespread as it was yesterday evening. Make sure you have the rain gear with you and when thunder roars you head indoors. Coverage of rain between now and Monday will be in the 20-40% range. Temps will crank up next week as a heat ridge builds in. Highs will reach the upper 90s next week with mornings in the mid 70s.

In the tropics, we have Bret and Cindy. Both are tropical storms. Bret is tracking into the Caribbean and will die off this weekend due to high wind shear. Cindy will gain latitude this weekend and could run out of steam early next week. We’ll keep watching!

