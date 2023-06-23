OCSO arrests two men for engaging in sexual activity at public boat ramp

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men at a Crestview public boat ramp for engaging in sexual activity in public view.

OCSO said they received a call at 1:30 on Wednesday, June 21 regarding two males engaged in sexual activity in view of the public at the Ray Lynn Barnes Boat Ramp.

Deputies said they observed the men engaged in a sex act in full view of occupants and children at the county park.

One man left and was stopped nearby while deputies arrested the other man at the scene, according to authorities.

Gary Lee Hunter, 56, is charged with principal to exposure of sexual organs while George Allen Davis, 68, is charged with exposure of sexual organs, possession of new legend drug and traffic offenses, according to deputies.

