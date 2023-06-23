Panama City-made “Bug Ball” hits shelves nation-wide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s another day of packing at a Panama City warehouse. Austin Jones is leading the effort on the muggy summer day, but fortunately for him, he’s used to taking the heat.

“I started this business in the garage of a house and now having over 10,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space and all this,” said Jones.

He’s the Founder and CEO of Bug Ball Inc. It’s called the Bug Ball Kit, an innovative pest-control ball. Sticking it to everything from yellow flies to horse flies. The kit comes with an inflatable ball that you hang outside that you spray adhesive to. That’s a big help if you live in Florida, but apparently 47 other states use it, too. Which is why Jones needs a 10,000 sq. ft. space to store his Bug Ball Kits.

“It was just little steps. You would complete one process, get into one store and one store turns into 10 stores and 10 stores turns into 100.”

But those little steps started with a big, giant step.

“My friends thought I was absolutely crazy, but I think that I was passionate about it and there was nobody else that could tell me any different.”

And remember that part about him taking the heat? Well, it all started with an unfortunate situation while working with his grandpa at their import business in Tennessee.

“We had a few thousand black balls that were laying around that we were selling to a pipe company and the pipe company goes out of business.”

That’s when his father-in-law from Panama City asked to use a few of them to take back home.

“So next time I was down to visit, we were hanging them up in his farm up in Marianna and putting some oil treatment on there and realizing shortly after that these balls were catching the yellow flies and horse flies on his property.”

So now it’s no problem selling this inventory. Bug Ball Inc. started out at local stores. Now it’s on shelves in most of the country.

“If you put your mind to it and put the hard work in you can accomplish whatever you want.”

A reminder to just stick with it, who knows where you might end up.

“It’s a dream that I had. I knew that it was going to be a success, no matter what anybody else said.”

