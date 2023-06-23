Advertise With Us
Part of Dauphin Street to close for sewer line project

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday, June 26, Dauphin Street will be closed between Mohawk Street and Upham Street for a Mobile Area Water and Sewer System sewer line installation project, according to Mobile city officials.

The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The detour route will be Florida Street to Old Shell Road to Upham Street.

Excavations will be back filled, allowing motorists to use Dauphin Street during overnight and rush hours.

The work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 30.

