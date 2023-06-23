Advertise With Us
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field

The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School. According to Ocean Springs Police, it damaged part of a fence.(Jackson Co. EMA Director Earth Etheridge)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs officials have confirmed a plane crashed in the city Friday morning.

WLOX heard police scanner traffic around 7:40 a.m. regarding a plane crash. According to Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge, a small plane took off from Ocean Springs Airport, headed to Asheville, North Carolina.

Just after takeoff, the twin-engine Piper Apache prop plane developed problems and crashed less than a mile from the airport.

The plane landed on the practice field at the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School. According to Ocean Springs Police, it damaged part of a fence.

We’re told the pilot is okay, but the plane is leaking fuel.

The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School.(WLOX)
Just after takeoff, the twin-engine Apache prop plane developed problems and crashed.(Ocean Springs Fire Chief Derek McCoy)

Ocean Springs Fire and Police departments are on scene, along with Emergency Management. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are on their way to the crash. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has also been notified.

WLOX is at the scene. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

