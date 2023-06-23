Residents off Bellingrath Road hit by recent flooding, blame poor drainage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Mobile County are still cleaning up from recent flooding.

Some residents off Bellingrath Road are blaming the drainage system not working properly, and some say the damage to their homes will be costly to fix.

Laverne Walker has spent the whole week drying out his home on Clyde Road after Monday’s downpour turned his street into a waterway.

He just moved to the area from the Bayou.

“I didn’t think it would flood right here. I thought it would drain good and that we wouldn’t have a problem,” said Walker. “Then I woke up to a nightmare.”

“You couldn’t see the grass in the backyard,” he added. “I’ve never seen this much rain. You would think it was a hurricane.”

At the height of the storm, Walker says there were six to eight inches of water inside his home.

He believes the problem was caused by the drains along Clyde Drive as he says they’re often clogged and neglected.

“I was just blown away. The ditches were backed up,” said Walker. “I could look down probably about maybe three houses and they didn’t have the build up like we had down here. But down here, it was every bit of a foot or more.”

Commissioner Randall Dueitt says Monday’s amount of rain was rare and that the ditches are sufficient and maintained.

“I want the people of that area affected by Monday’s flooding to know that I do sympathize and I understand what they are going through,” said Dueitt. “But I also want to explain what happened Monday is a rare event. I think we had, according to EMA, between 11 to 13 inches of rain in a 6-hour period. What ultimately happens when you get that much rain in a flash flood- our ditches have nowhere to drain because they drain to the river which is out of its banks.”

But DeAnna Pruett, who lives next door to Walker, isn’t so sure.

“I understand it was a lot of rain but in my opinion, it’s not anymore rain than what we’ve gotten any given summer. We live in Mobile. It rains, our ditches need to be properly maintained to fix the issue.”

Like Walker, Pruett is trying to clean up the mess left behind from the flooding. She says flooding is a constant problem in the area, even if it’s not of this magnitude.

“This is a problem that we deal with every time it rains,” said Pruett. “It’s not that it gets in our homes every time it rains, but the ditches flood every time it rains.”

Both residents say they have thousands of dollars worth of damage to their homes and they are now having to consider paying for flood insurance.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.