Saucier man convicted for first-degree murder after killing girlfriend

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeremy Charles Childress, 48, has been convicted for the murder of his girlfriend Melinda Hester at their home on Haley Road in Saucier.

During the three-day trial, the jury heard of the incident that took place on August 27, 2021. Deputies from the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office responded to Childress’ sister’s home in Neshoba County after she called 911 and said Childress was at her door with a gun, stating that he had killed his girlfriend on the coast. Deputies found him, and he was taken into custody.

When he was taken into custody, Childress was found to be in possession of a Rossi .357 with two spent rounds. He would admit to authorities that he used the weapon to kill his girlfriend.

The jury heard a recording of the statement in which Childress could be heard saying, “She’s in her utility room behind the door,” and, “She’s got a hole in the top of her head.”

Deputies with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office then made their way to the home and located Hester’s body. During an autopsy, the bullet was recovered and it was found to match Childress’ weapon.

Childress took the stand in his own defense and stated that the gun went off on accident during an argument, but during cross-examination, he admitted that when he followed Hester, she was unarmed and did not attack him in any way.

“This senseless murder was the result of the defendant’s alcohol-fueled rage at his girlfriend for kicking him out of her house, and in response, he chose to pick up a gun, find her in the utility closet and murder her,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “We hope that this conviction brings healing and justice to Ms. Hester’s family. We also commend the excellent work of both the Neshoba and Harrison County Sherriff’s Offices in working together to secure this conviction and sentence.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.