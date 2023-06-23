Signature Dishes at Taqueria Mexico
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico to highlight more of their authentic Mexican cuisine.
This week, she gets to try appetizers, tortas, and Flautas Mexicanas.
Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their tasty Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
- TAQUERIA MEXICO
- 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
- (251) 414-4496
- taqueriamexicomobile.com
