Advertise With Us
Hire One

Spanish Fort police arrest man on indecent exposure charge

Marcus McKillion was previously convicted of same charge in Bay Minette
Marcus McKillion of Bay Minette
Marcus McKillion of Bay Minette(WALA)
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort Police arrested 23-year-old Marcus McKillion of Bay Minette Friday morning, charging him with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

This comes after a conviction on the same charge in Bay Minette Thursday.

Investigators say content on McKillion’s phone shows he has videoed himself dozens of times performing sexual acts on himself in front of female victims who at times had children with them. In each case they say it happened inside a retail store during business hours.

Police believe the first case happened in January when  McKillion exposed and touched his genitals in front of a female shopper at a local department store in Spanish Fort. The victim identified McKillion as the suspect, but at the time, would not press charges. Then, in May, Bay Minette Police got a complaint that the same thing happened at a department store there. That victim did press charges and McKillion was convicted in city court. Then, Spanish Fort’s victim decided to also press charges and Spanish Fort Police made the arrest when McKillion showed up to register as a sex offender.

Marcus McKillion made no statements to our camera as he was taken from the police department to a waiting patrol car. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber called what McKillion is accused of disgusting and said it’s important for any alleged victims to come forward to keep McKillion in jail. If convicted on a second misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, state law would mean any subsequent charges would be felonies.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Flash flood emergency in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
Barge on Alabama River marks spot where tugboat sank during storm
Crew member believed to have gone down with tugboat during storm on Alabama River
Destin Xavier Evans
UPDATE: Arrests made in Bay Minette Walmart shooting

Latest News

An automobile crashed into a Circle K convenience store Friday morning in Mobile.
Car crashes into convenience store in west Mobile
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
Joshua Lamar Powell ... accused of walking away from treatment program.
McIntosh man convicted of corpse abuse accused of walking away from treatment program
Mobile police officers respond to a shooting incident at Ronny’s Car Wash on Grelot Road.
Mobile PD: Victim receives gunshot wound at Grelot Road car wash