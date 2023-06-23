Spanish Fort police arrest man on indecent exposure charge

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort Police arrested 23-year-old Marcus McKillion of Bay Minette Friday morning, charging him with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

This comes after a conviction on the same charge in Bay Minette Thursday.

Investigators say content on McKillion’s phone shows he has videoed himself dozens of times performing sexual acts on himself in front of female victims who at times had children with them. In each case they say it happened inside a retail store during business hours.

Police believe the first case happened in January when McKillion exposed and touched his genitals in front of a female shopper at a local department store in Spanish Fort. The victim identified McKillion as the suspect, but at the time, would not press charges. Then, in May, Bay Minette Police got a complaint that the same thing happened at a department store there. That victim did press charges and McKillion was convicted in city court. Then, Spanish Fort’s victim decided to also press charges and Spanish Fort Police made the arrest when McKillion showed up to register as a sex offender.

Marcus McKillion made no statements to our camera as he was taken from the police department to a waiting patrol car. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber called what McKillion is accused of disgusting and said it’s important for any alleged victims to come forward to keep McKillion in jail. If convicted on a second misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, state law would mean any subsequent charges would be felonies.

