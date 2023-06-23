Advertise With Us
Utkarsh Ambudkar from ‘World’s Best’ on Disney+

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new Disney+ movie “World’s Best” drops today!

In “World’s Best,” 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Manny Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Utkarsh Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.”

We had the chance to talk to the films star Utkarsh Ambudkar, who is also one of the co-writers. He tells us about how the film is breaking stereotypes while also being fun for the whole family.

About World’s Best

https://ondisneyplus.disney.com/movie/worlds-best

About Utkarsh Ambudkar

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2064295

Big honor for ASMS students
Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) wins world’s largest K-12 science competition with hearing loss innovation
