Warming temperatures this afternoon; tracking 2 tropical storms

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off sunny and mild this morning, but we will quickly warm up heading into the afternoon. Daytime highs will continue in the upper-80s and the lower-90s, with heat indices having us feel about 3-5 degrees warmer. We continue to track the potential for isolated (30%) showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s.

Tomorrow, it’s rinse and repeat. We will see similar conditions heading into the rest of the weekend.

Rip current risks are moderate today but drop to low heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking the tropics, we have Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy. Bret is in the Caribbean and Cindy is in the Atlantic. Neither of them are expected to impact the US, or any land areas, and will possibly weaken by the end of the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

